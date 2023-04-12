Shares of China developer Sunac set to open 57.9% down as trade resumes

April 12, 2023 — 09:31 pm EDT

Written by Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled Chinese developer Sunac China 1918.HK were set to slide 57.9% on Thursday after the stock resumed trade following a suspension of more than a year.

The share slump comes a day after the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange it was undergoing a restructuring. Sunac published its overdue 2022 interim results last month, showing a core loss of 11.06 billion yuan ($1.61 billion).

($1 = 6.8730 Chinese yuan)

Reuters
