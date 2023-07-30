News & Insights

Shares of China developer Shimao set to open down after 16-month trading halt

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 30, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Shimao Group 0813.HK are set to open down 54.8% on Monday as trading resumes after the stock was suspended since April 1, 2022.

Shares of the Chinese property developer were halted from trading pending the release of its 2021 and 2022 financial results, among others.

Shimao reported combined core net losses for 2021 and 2022 of 36.1 billion yuan ($5.05 billion) on Friday.

($1 = 7.1488 Chinese yuan)

