Shares of China developer Fantasia halve as trade resumes; misses bond payment

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Fantasia Holdings 1777.HK plunged 50% after it said there is no guarantee that it will be able to meet its other financial obligations following a missed payment of $205.7 million notes that were due Oct. 4.

The Chinese Developer said in a filing late on Tuesday it did not have any other unpaid bonds and loans of a material nature other than the 2021 notes.

It added it has not received any notice from bondholders requesting immediate repayment, but it has received notices from certain lenders requesting repayment for loans that are not due, and it is in talks with them on settlement arrangements, including renewal or extension of the loans.

"Given the liquidity issue faced by the Group, there is no guarantee that the Group will be able to meet its financial obligations under its other financing documents," it said in the filing.

The Chinese property sector has been rattled by the contagion risks of embattled China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, the world's most indebted developer, which has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities.

The developer has hired Houlihan Lokey (China) Limited and Sidley Austin as financial and legal advisors.

The stock resumes trading on Wednesday, after being suspended from trading since Sept. 29.

