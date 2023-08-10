Shares of China developer Country Garden drop after steep loss forecast

Adds background in paragraph 3, 4, updates price

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese property giant Country Garden 2007.HK plunged more than 10% early on Friday after it forecast a steep loss for the first half of this year.

The debt-laden firm said on Thursday it expected a net loss of up to $7.6 billion in the first half, and that it would take measures to meet its debt obligations and fix operational issues to get the company back on track.

Country Garden, China's largest property developer before this year, told Reuters this week that it had not been able to make $22 million in dollar coupon payments, triggering a selloff in its shares and bonds and deepening contagion worries in the sector that has already seen many company defaults since late 2021.

Ratings agency Moody's on Thursday downgraded Country Garden's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B1, citing heightened liquidity and refinancing risk after the company missed bond payments.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

