Shares of BRF, Marfrig retreat after stake purchase confirmed

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian meatpackers BRF SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA fell 3% and 5% respectively on Monday after beef producer Marfrig confirmed late on Friday it had bought a 24% stake in poultry and pork processor BRF.

Marfrig's controlling shareholder, Marcos Molina, told newspaper Valor Economico he does not intend to interfere with the management of BRF and would remain a passive investor at least until new elections to renew BRF's board.

Marfrig's unexpected investment, worth an estimated $800 million, according to a person familiar with the matter, can be financed with the company's cash generation this year, Molina said in the newspaper interview published on Monday.

Marfrig confirmed his published remarks.

"A large part of the investment will be absorbed with the cash generation over the second and third quarters," Molina said. He noted the company would need roughly six months of cash generated by U.S. unit National Beef, to pay for the stake.

Molina again denied any intention to combine the businesses: "There are no plans. The operations need to stay focused."

Regarding a possible BRF board seat, Molina said he would evaluate whether to remain a passive investor or appoint a representative in April 2022, when it would be renewed.

"We are comfortable with our investment. We did not enter a company that is a problem," he said.

