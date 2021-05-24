US Markets

Shares of BRF, Marfrig retreat after stake purchase confirmed

Ana Mano Reuters
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

Shares of Brazilian meatpackers BRF SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA fell 3% and 5%, respectively in early Monday trading after the beef producer Marfrig confirmed late on Friday evening it had bought a 24% stake in the poultry and pork processor BRF.

Marfrig's controlling shareholder, Marcos Molina, told newspaper Valor Economico he does not intend to interfere with the management of BRF and he would remain a passive investor at least until new elections to renew BRF's board.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Rochabrun)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

