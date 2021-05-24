Shares of BRF, Marfrig retreat after stake purchase confirmed

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian meatpackers BRF SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA fell 3%and 5%, respectively in early Monday trading after the beef producer Marfrig confirmed late on Friday evening it had bought a 24% stake in the poultry and pork processorBRF.

Marfrig's controlling shareholder, Marcos Molina, told newspaper Valor Economico he does not intend to interfere with the management of BRF and he would remain a passive investor at least until new elections to renew BRF's board.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Rochabrun)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.