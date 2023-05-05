News & Insights

Shares of Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem soar on reports of acquisition bid

May 05, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by Paula Arend Laier for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SAsoared on Friday amid news that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) would present a joint acquisition offer with U.S.-based asset manager Apollo APO.N.

ADNOC is preparing an offer to buy Braskem for up to 37.5 billion reais ($7.59 billion), local Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported.

The report added that under the proposal ADNOC would control Braskem, and it intends to pay a 135% premium over the share price, which would result in a deal price of 47.00 reais per share.

Braskem's controlling shareholder, Novonor, said it had not received any proposal, according to a securities filing from Braskem. Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, shares control of the company with state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA.

Shares of Braskem, which jumped more than 40% earlier on Friday, were up 27.4% at 24.49 reais in late afternoon trading.

($1 = 4.9384 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and Paul Simao)

