Shares of Brazil steelmaker CSN rise on news of IPOs

Updates with quote from CEO

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional CSNA3.SA rose 9% on Thursday after executives said they were planning to complete an initial public offering for the mining unit in January and launch a separate IPO for the cement unit.

"We have a real opportunity to have the mining unit IPO the first week of January," said Benjamin Steinbruch, CSN's chief executive officer, on a conference call.

The company is also trying to reduce its net debt to EBITDA ratio to below 2.5 by the end of this year and below 2.0 by the end of 2021.

To raise cash to pay off debt, Steinbruch said CSN may divest "an asset" in the near term.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul and Cynthia Osterman)

