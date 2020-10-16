Shares of Big Hit, which manages K-pop group BTS, lose more than a fifth

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shares in BTS Big Hit Entertainment 352820.KS, the management agency of South Korean superstar K-pop group BTS, fell more than 20% during Friday trade, extending losses from its debut the previous day.

Shares in Big Hit, which relies heavily on the boy band for revenue, had defied pre-listing hype to dip on Thursday, but analysts said the lower price should be viewed as more reasonable, based on fundamentals.

The KOSPI benchmark .KS11 was down 1.2%.

