Shares of "Big Four" Australian lenders drop as regulator urges banks to defer dividends

April 8 (Reuters) - Shares of the "Big Four" Australian lenders fell on Wednesday, a day after the prudential regulator asked banks and insurers to consider deferring dividend payouts or use buffers until more clarity on the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Four lenders are Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX.

The shares of the banks fell by up to 4.1%-6.2%.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.