WBC

Shares of "Big Four" Australian lenders drop as regulator urges banks to defer dividends

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Shares of the "Big Four" Australian lenders fell on Wednesday, a day after the prudential regulator asked banks and insurers to consider deferring dividend payouts or use buffers until more clarity on the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

April 8 (Reuters) - Shares of the "Big Four" Australian lenders fell on Wednesday, a day after the prudential regulator asked banks and insurers to consider deferring dividend payouts or use buffers until more clarity on the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Four lenders are Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX.

The shares of the banks fell by up to 4.1%-6.2%.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters