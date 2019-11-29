Shares of bank DNB down 4% after police start investigation

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Norwegian bank DNB DNB.OL fell by 4.2% in early trade on Friday after police launched an investigation into the handling of payments from an Icelandic fisheries firm to Namibia.

Norway's white-collar crime unit late on Thursday said it would probe transactions made by fisheries company Samherji via DNB.

Samherji and DNB have both denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Evans)

