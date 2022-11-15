BHP

Shares of Australia's OZ Minerals halted on 'potential change of control' deal

November 15, 2022 — 06:51 pm EST

Written by Melanie Burton and Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Updates with background

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's OZ Minerals Ltd OZL.AX were placed on a trading halt early on Wednesday, pending an announcement regarding a potential change of control transaction, the gold and copper miner said.

OZ has rebuffed the world's largest listed miner BHP Group BHP.AX on its A$8.34 billion ($5.64 billion) buyout offer calling it "opportunistic".

OZ Minerals' successful study outcome for its West Musgrave copper-nickel project in Western Australia increased the chances that BHP would hike it's offer, analysts at Jefferies said in September.

BHP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.4786 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.