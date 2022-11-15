Shares of Australia's OZ Minerals halted on 'potential change of control' deal

Updates with background

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's OZ Minerals Ltd OZL.AX were placed on a trading halt early on Wednesday, pending an announcement regarding a potential change of control transaction, the gold and copper miner said.

OZ has rebuffed the world's largest listed miner BHP Group BHP.AX on its A$8.34 billion ($5.64 billion) buyout offer calling it "opportunistic".

OZ Minerals' successful study outcome for its West Musgrave copper-nickel project in Western Australia increased the chances that BHP would hike it's offer, analysts at Jefferies said in September.

BHP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.4786 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.