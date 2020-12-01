Shares of Asiana, Korean Air rise on reports of favourable ruling on acquisition
SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Asiana Airlines 020560.KS, Korean Air Lines 003490.KS and its parent rose on Tuesday following reports of a favourable court ruling for Korean Air's planned acquisition of Asiana.
The Seoul central district court allowed Hanjin Kal 180640.KS, the parent of Korean Air Lines, to go ahead with stock issuance, the Yonhap news agency said, in its plan to become Asiana's top shareholder by spending 1.8 trillion won ($1.62 billion).
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
