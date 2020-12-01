Commodities

Shares of Asiana, Korean Air rise on reports of favourable ruling on acquisition

Shares in Asiana Airlines, Korean Air Lines and its parent rose on Tuesday following reports of a favourable court ruling for Korean Air's planned acquisition of Asiana.

The Seoul central district court allowed Hanjin Kal 180640.KS, the parent of Korean Air Lines, to go ahead with stock issuance, the Yonhap news agency said, in its plan to become Asiana's top shareholder by spending 1.8 trillion won ($1.62 billion).

