Shares of ARNC Now Oversold

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $24.175 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Arconic Inc, the RSI reading has hit 28.1 — by comparison, the universe of metals and mining stocks covered by Metals Channel currently has an average RSI of 44.5, the RSI of Spot Gold is at 43.2, and the RSI of Spot Silver is presently 44.8. A bullish investor could look at ARNC's 28.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ARNC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.63 per share, with $27.405 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.47. Arconic Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day.

