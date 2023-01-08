Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

January 08, 2023 — 08:38 pm EST

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder rose on Monday, after announcing that Ant founder Jack Ma is no longer their controller following an overhaul at the fintech giant.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma's Alibaba 9988.HK jumped more than 5%.

Shares of Longshine Technology Group Co Ltd 300682.SZ, Jilin Zhengyuan 003029.SZ, Shanghai Golden Bridge Infotech Co 603918.SS, Orbbec Inc 688322.SS and Hundsun Technologies 600570.SS, in which Ant owns a more than 5% stake, also rose.

Ant said over the weekend that founder Jack Ma will give up control of the company.

The overhaul seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.