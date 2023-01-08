Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder rose on Monday, after announcing that Ant founder Jack Ma is no longer their controller following an overhaul at the fintech giant.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma's Alibaba 9988.HK jumped more than 5%.

Shares of Longshine Technology Group Co Ltd 300682.SZ, Jilin Zhengyuan 003029.SZ, Shanghai Golden Bridge Infotech Co 603918.SS, Orbbec Inc 688322.SS and Hundsun Technologies 600570.SS, in which Ant owns a more than 5% stake, also rose.

Ant said over the weekend that founder Jack Ma will give up control of the company.

The overhaul seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.