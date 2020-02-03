Companies

Shares of AirAsia, AirAsia X fall after CEO, chairman step aside

Contributor
Joseph Sipalan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZUKI MUHAMMAD

Shares of budget airline AirAsia Group and its long-haul subsidiary, AirAsia X, fell in early trade on Tuesday after the group's CEO Tony Fernandes and Chairman Kamarudin Meranun said they would step aside for two months.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares of budget airline AirAsia Group AIRA.KL and its long-haul subsidiary, AirAsia X AIRX.KL, fell in early trade on Tuesday after the group's CEO Tony Fernandes and Chairman Kamarudin Meranun said they would step aside for two months.

Both Fernandes and Kamarudin announced late Monday that they would step aside as authorities investigate allegations that Airbus AIR.PA had paid a bribe of $50 million to win plane orders from the AirAsia.

AirAsia Group's shares fell 5% as markets opened in Kuala Lumpur, while AirAsia X shares lost 8%.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Joseph.Sipalan@thomsonreuters.com; +60323338019; Reuters Messaging: joseph.sipalan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular