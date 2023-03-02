US Markets

Shares of Adani backer GQG Partners fall in Australian trade

March 02, 2023 — 07:53 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 3 (Reuters) - GQG Partners Inc's GQG.AX Australian-listed shares fell by as much as 2.6% on Friday after the international investment firm pumped $1.87 billion into four companies under embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

The Florida-based firm bought 3.4% of Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS for about $662 million, 4.1% of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd APSE.NS for $640 million, 2.5% of Adani Transmission Ltd ADAI.NS for $230 million, and 3.5% of Adani Green Energy Ltd ADNA.NS for $340 million, showed an Adani regulatory filing.

In early trade, GQG shares were down by as much as 2.6% whereas the S&P/ASX200 .XJO benchmark index was up 0.4%.

GQG's move represents the first major investment in Adani Group since a short-seller's critical report of the conglomerate at the end of January triggered a stock rout.

