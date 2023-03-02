US Markets

Shares of Adani backer GQG Partners fall 3% in Australian trade

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

March 02, 2023 — 08:32 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

By early afternoon, GQG shares were off 3% whereas the S&P/ASX200 .XJO benchmark index was up 0.4%.

GQG's move represents the first major investment in Adani Group since a short-seller's critical report of the conglomerate at the end of January triggered a stock rout.

Seven listed Adani companies have lost some $135 billion in market value since Jan. 24, when Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, denied the allegations.

GQG's Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain told Reuters the Australian-listed firm had carried out its own "deep dive" into Adani and disagreed with Hindengurg's report.

"Based on past comments of Rajiv Jain, he is the type of investor that goes for wherever there is unrealised value," said Morningstar analyst Shaun Ler who covers GQG Partners

"He does not explicitly run an ESG fund, and importantly, his investors are well aware of that," he said in reference to GQG buying into Adani which has major coal assets. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.