Shares of Adani backer GQG Partners fall 3% in Australian trade

By early afternoon, GQG shares were off 3% whereas the S&P/ASX200 .XJO benchmark index was up 0.4%.

GQG's move represents the first major investment in Adani Group since a short-seller's critical report of the conglomerate at the end of January triggered a stock rout.

Seven listed Adani companies have lost some $135 billion in market value since Jan. 24, when Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, denied the allegations.

GQG's Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain told Reuters the Australian-listed firm had carried out its own "deep dive" into Adani and disagreed with Hindengurg's report.

"Based on past comments of Rajiv Jain, he is the type of investor that goes for wherever there is unrealised value," said Morningstar analyst Shaun Ler who covers GQG Partners

"He does not explicitly run an ESG fund, and importantly, his investors are well aware of that," he said in reference to GQG buying into Adani which has major coal assets. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance.

