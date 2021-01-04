Shares jump in Mexican mining companies Penoles and Grupo Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares in two of Mexico's top mining companies jumped on Monday amid higher metal prices, with Industrias Penoles surging more than 11% to a four-month high and Grupo Mexico climbing more than 5% to reach a record level.

Their strong performance on Mexico's benchmark stock index .MXX coincided with a jump in global metal prices, including for gold, in line with the weakening dollar.

Penoles is the world's largest producer of refined silver, while Grupo Mexico is one of the top global copper producers.

(Reporting by Noe Torres, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.