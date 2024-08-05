Shares of IWB Now Oversold

In the case of iShares Russell 1000, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 29.2. A bullish investor could look at IWB's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IWB's low point in its 52 week range is $224.4132 per share, with $309.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $282.64. iShares Russell 1000 shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day.
