Shares in wind turbine maker Nordex fall after share sale

Adds shares, final price

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares in wind turbine maker Nordex NDXG.DEfell 8% on Wednesday after the group raked in more than 200 million euros ($241 million) in a share sale to fund growth and strengthen its balance sheet.

Nordex, which competes with Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC and Vestas VWS.CO, said it sold 10.7 million new shares at 18.90 euros apiece, resulting in 202 million of proceeds.

The group said that Spain's Acciona ANA.MC, Nordex's largest shareholder with a 36.41% stake, participated in the share sale, having said earlier the group would place a "significant order".

($1 = 0.8306 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.