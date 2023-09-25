Shares in Vietnam's Vingroup hit lowest level in nearly 6 years

Adds background, context, broker comment from paragraph 2 onwards

HANOI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM fell for a fourth consecutive trading session on Monday, hitting 49,600 dong ($2.03) per share, the lowest level since November 2017.

Vingroup, once a real estate and retail conglomerate, has grown to become one of Vietnam's biggest firms and is the parent of Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle maker VinFast VFS.O with a market capitalisation of more than $7.8 billion.

Vingroup's shares hit a one-year high last month following the stellar debut of VinFast on Wall Street. It has lost 34.5% since then, according to LSEG data.

The slump, according to a broker, was due to concern over Vingroup's finances as the group has some obligations due next year, including around $1.2 billion bonds that mature in 2024.

The wider Vietnam Index .VNI rose 0.08% as of 0401 GMT, at 1,194.

