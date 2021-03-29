Shares in ViacomCBS tumble, Discovery volatile after sharp slide last week

When a company expands its number of shares, the value of existing equity is diluted, which tends to coincide with a market share price decline.

"People are finally realizing valuation does matter, that things were overhyped on the streaming side of things and the equity offering from ViacomCBS was a wake-up signal," said Craig Huber, an analyst covering the company at Huber Research Partners in Greenwich, CT.

"ViacomCBS management took advantage of the much higher prices, to their credit," Huber said.

Nomura 8604.T and Credit Suisse CSGN.S are facing billions of dollars in losses after fund, identified by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might have been caught out.

