Shares in UniCredit hit by report of friction with ECB

November 07, 2022 — 03:24 am EST

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit CRDI.MI fell on Monday after a report about tensions between Italy's only bank that regulators deem of global systemic relevance and European Central Bank supervisors.

Shares in UniCredit fell 3.3% by 0835 GMT against a flattish sector .FTITLMS3010, with a Milan-based trader saying the report by the Financial Times had triggered profit taking on the stock.

