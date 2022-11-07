Shares in UniCredit hit by report of friction with ECB

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit CRDI.MI fell on Monday after a report about tensions between Italy's only bank that regulators deem of global systemic relevance and European Central Bank supervisors.

Shares in UniCredit fell 3.3% by 0835 GMT against a flattish sector .FTITLMS3010, with a Milan-based trader saying the report by the Financial Times had triggered profit taking on the stock.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; editing by Valentina Za)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.