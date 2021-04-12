Shares in Turkey's Halkbank up before appeals hearing

ANKARA, April 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish state lender Halkbank HALKB.IS were up 0.22% at the market open on Monday, ahead of the first appeals hearing at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

U.S. prosecutors accuse Halkbank of using money service providers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions on Tehran.

The bank appealed that case, claiming immunity from prosecution in the United States under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA). The United States government opposed it, saying the FSIA does not grant immunity in criminal proceedings.

