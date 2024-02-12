Shares in Tod's fail to open after LCatterton announces bid

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Tod's TOD.MI failed to start trading at open on Monday, and were indicated up around 16.6%, after private equity firm L Catterton said it would launch a tender offer to buy 36% of the luxury shoemaker at 43 euros per share.

The private equity firm backed by France's LVMH LVMH.PA aims to take the Italian group private, in agreement with the majority shareholder, the Della Valle family.

