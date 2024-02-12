News & Insights

Shares in Tod's fail to open after LCatterton announces bid

Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

February 12, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Tod's TOD.MI failed to start trading at open on Monday, and were indicated up around 16.6%, after private equity firm L Catterton said it would launch a tender offer to buy 36% of the luxury shoemaker at 43 euros per share.

The private equity firm backed by France's LVMH LVMH.PA aims to take the Italian group private, in agreement with the majority shareholder, the Della Valle family.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
