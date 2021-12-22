Shares in Telecom Italia up more than 2% after PM's comments

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI rose more than 2% on Wednesday after Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the government wanted to protect jobs at Italy's biggest phone group, as well as its infrastructure assets and its technology.

Draghi said the company's shareholders, starting with French media group Vivendi VIV.PA and state-owned investor CDP, were in discussions over an overhaul seen as necessary to relaunch the group.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.