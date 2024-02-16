News & Insights

Shares in Swiss firm Aluflexpack surge after takeover bid launched

February 16, 2024 — 04:01 am EST

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss packaging firm Aluflexpack AFPD.S surged by more than 80% on Friday after it said Austrian peer Constantia Flexibles had made a takeover offer for the company.

Aluflexpacksaid Constantia is offering between 15 and 18.75 Swiss francs per share, a premium of up to 117% on the firm's previous closing price of 8.71 francs.

Shares in Aluflexpack opened at 16.10 francs, an increase of nearly 85%, before paring gains somewhat.

The board of directors of Aluflexpack, which listed in mid-2019 at 21 francs per share, is recommending that shareholders accept the offer, the Swiss firm said.

(Reporting by Paul Arnold Editing by Miranda Murray)

