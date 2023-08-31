News & Insights

Shares in Swiss bank UBS hit highest since late 2008

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 31, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Refiles to change dateline to Aug 31, not Aug 30; no changes to text

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shares in UBS UBSG.S hit their highest level since October 2008 on Thursday, extending a strong run that has put the Swiss bank well ahead of its European rivals following the takeover in March of its struggling rival Credit Suisse.

UBS rallied more than 6% early in Zurich, set for its biggest one-day gain since March, after the group said it would fully absorb Credit Suisse's domestic bank and that it was increasing its ambitions for cost savings to over $10 billion.

"Clearly the group remains a construction site in the near term, however we believe this set of results and announcements should give confidence in the mid-term bull case," said Deutsche Bank analysts in a note.

The stock has risen 36% so far in 2023 against a 13.5% gain for the broader European banking index .SX7P.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni Editing by Amanda Cooper and David Goodman )

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.