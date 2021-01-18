Shares in Stellantis start trading up in Milan

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Stellantis began trading up on Monday, after the world's fourth carmaker was created on Saturday with the completion of the merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

Milan-listed shares of Stellantis STLA.MI started trading at 12.79 euros per share and by 0810 GMT they were up 2.8% at 19.92 euros.

Stellantis shares also started trading in Paris on Monday STLA.PA. They will debut in New York on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)

