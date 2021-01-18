World Markets

Shares in Stellantis start trading up in Milan

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/COMMUNICATION FCA

Shares in Stellantis began trading up on Monday, after the world's fourth carmaker was created on Saturday with the completion of the merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Stellantis began trading up on Monday, after the world's fourth carmaker was created on Saturday with the completion of the merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

Milan-listed shares of Stellantis STLA.MI started trading at 12.79 euros per share and by 0810 GMT they were up 2.8% at 19.92 euros.

Stellantis shares also started trading in Paris on Monday STLA.PA. They will debut in New York on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Impact of China and Brexit on the Fashion Industry

    WWD Executive Editor Arthur Zaczkiewicz joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss deal making in fashion for 2021, privacy, sustainability and the impact of China and Brexit on the industry.

    Jan 5, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular