Shares in Spanish renewables firm Ecoener fall on market debut

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish renewable energy group Ecoener ECNER.MC fell on their market debut on Tuesday, a potentially sobering sign for companies looking to do similar deals in the sector, after the firm slashed the size of the deal due to limited appetite.

The stock fell as much as 4% shortly after trading started, taking it below the 5.90 euros pricing which gave it a market value of 336 million euros ($403.3 million) last week.

Ecoener cut the size of the share offering despite global investor interest in businesses involved in generating energy from renewable sources to help cut carbon emissions.

It had originally planned to raise up to 200 million euros to fund the construction of more facilities like wind farms and solar plants, to add to a portfolio that is mainly located in Spain with some assets in Latin America, but ended up raising half that. ($1 = 0.8331 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.