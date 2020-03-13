Shares in South Africa's Sasol jump nearly 30% as oil price recovery sparks buying

World Markets

Shares in South African petrochemicals group Sasol surged nearly 30% on Friday as a recovery in oil prices sparked buying of the stock, which was pummelled in the previous session.

By 0808 GMT shares in Sasol were up 20.9% to 45.01 rand after hitting a high of 55.84 rand earlier in the session.

