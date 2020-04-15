Shares in South Africa's Nedbank fall over 9% as it withdraws 2020 guidance over COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, April 15 (Reuters) - Shares in South African lender Nedbank NEDJ.J fell over 9% at market open on Wednesday, a day after the lender withdrew its financial guidance for 2020 and put some key targets under review due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decline in the bank's stock, which was trading 9.61% lower by 0717 GMT, compared to a 5.5% fall in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's banks index .JBANK.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

