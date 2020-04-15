World Markets

Shares in South Africa's Nedbank fall over 9% as it withdraws 2020 guidance over COVID-19

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Shares in South African lender Nedbank fell over 9% at market open on Wednesday, a day after the lender withdrew its financial guidance for 2020 and put some key targets under review due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [nL3N2C240B]

JOHANNESBURG, April 15 (Reuters) - Shares in South African lender Nedbank NEDJ.J fell over 9% at market open on Wednesday, a day after the lender withdrew its financial guidance for 2020 and put some key targets under review due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decline in the bank's stock, which was trading 9.61% lower by 0717 GMT, compared to a 5.5% fall in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's banks index .JBANK.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: European Regulatory Update

Nasdaq Global Co-Chief Compliance Officer, Andreas Gustafsson, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks for a European Regulatory Update.

Apr 3, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular