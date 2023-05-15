Shares in some Thai companies fall after Sunday's election

By Chayut Setboonsarng

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Shares in firms linked to Thailand's opposition Pheu Thai party, which came second in an election on the weekend, fell sharply in early trade on Monday, while some energy company shares fell on expectation a new government would cut subsidies.

The Pheu Thai party, backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family, won the second highest number of parliamentary seats on Sunday, but it had been expected to place first on the basis of opinion polls during the campaign.

Its candidates for prime minister included Srettha Thavisin, who was CEO of property developer Sansiri Pcl SIRI.BK, which fell nearly 10%, compared with a decline of 1% in the overall market .SETI.

Another Pheu Thai candidate, the daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is the largest shareholder in another property developer, SC Asset Pcl SC.BK, which saw prices fall 7%.

Pheu Thai and its previous incarnations had won every election since 2001.

But its performance on Sunday was "below expectations", said Gun Hathaisattha, an equity strategist at CGS-CIMB Securities, and as a result shares of SIRI and SC "received quite a lot of damage".

The liberal Move Forward, which won the most and even won in traditional Pheu Thai strongholds, has among its policy promises said it would curb electricity prices and dismantle monopolies.

Energy companies, Gulf Energy Development Pcl GULF.BK, fell 7.6% and Global Power Synergy Pcl GPSC.BK fell 4%.

Some analysts, however, suggested that the market may have over-sold energy company shares.

"The market is misreading this because subsidies are paid to companies. They can't just force them to reduce tariffs unilaterally since it would violate power purchasing agreements," said M Corp Review analyst Athaporn Arayasantiparb.

The leader of the Move Forward party said he had invited five other opposition parties, including Pheu Thai, to form an alliance, and he was ready to be prime minister.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, additional reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.