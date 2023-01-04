Shares in several PIMCO municipal bond closed-end funds drop after monthly payout cuts

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares in several municipal bond closed-end funds managed by U.S. bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) fell on Wednesday, a day after the asset manager cut monthly distributions on nine municipal funds.

The PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund PCQ was the hardest hit, with shares down about 14% on Wednesday after a 45% monthly payout cut, to 3.6 cents per share from 6.5 cents per share a month earlier.

Shares in the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II PCK were down over 6% on Wednesday and the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III PMX was down over 4% after monthly distributions were slashed by 33% and 28%, respectively.

PIMCO, which announced the monthly payout cuts in a statement on Tuesday, declined to comment further.

