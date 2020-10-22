SRS

Shares in Saras up over 9% after Trafigura takes 3,01% stake

Giancarlo Navach Reuters
MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian refiner Saras SRS.MI rose over 9% on Thursday on news the Farringford Foundation, which indirectly controls Trafigura, had acquired more than 3% of the issued share capital of the company controlled by the Moratti Family.

"Saras is already working with Trafigura, a trading company on commodities, and is not aware if they have wider projects," a source close to the company said Reuters.

"The fact that a trading company bought an important stake means that it has a positive view on Saras refining margins and that they could rebound," a Milan broker said.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)

((giancarlo.navach@thomsonreuters.com; +39 0266129518))

