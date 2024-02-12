News & Insights

SRS

Shares in Saras fall, trade below Vitol's price offer

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 12, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Written by Giulia Segreti and Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters ->

Adds details

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Saras SRS.MIfell at open on Monday to trade under the 1.75 euros per share offered by global commodity trader Vitol to take the Italian oil refiner private.

Shares fell 6.3% at 0830 GMT at 1.682 euros each, after Saras' controlling shareholder, the Moratti family, on Sunday agreed to sell its stake to Vitol, in a deal valuing the oil refiner 1.7 billion euros.

Shares had closed on Friday at 1.79 euros each, up 8% after the Moratti family confirmed press reports about contacts with Vitol.

Under the deal, the entire stake owned by the Moratti family in Saras will be transferred to Vitol, triggering a mandatory tender offer for any outstanding shares.

The buyout aims at delisting the company, the Morattis said on Sunday.

The Italian group's most important asset is the Sarroch plant in Sardinia, which is the biggest plant in the Mediterranean with a refining capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Cristina Carlevaro; Editing by Valentina Za)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.