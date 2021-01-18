Shares in Samsung affiliates extend losses after heir Jay Y. Lee jailed

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics 005930.KS affiliates including Samsung C&T Corp 028260.KS and Samsung Life Insurance 032830.KS fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day after Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee received a two-and-a-half year jail term.

