Shares in Samsung affiliates extend losses after heir Jay Y. Lee jailed

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics 005930.KS affiliates including Samsung C&T Corp 028260.KS and Samsung Life Insurance 032830.KS fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day after Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee received a two-and-a-half year jail term.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.