Shares in S.Korea fintech firm Kakao Pay jump in debut

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Kakao Pay Corp 377300.KS saw its shares double in value from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut on Wednesday.

Kakao Pay shares opened at 180,000 won on debut on KOSPI .KS11 versus an IPO price of 90,000 won.

The financial technology firm raised 1.5 trillion won ($1.27 billion) from its IPO.

($1 = 1,178.8900 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

