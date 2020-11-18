World Markets

Shares in S.Africa's Santam drop after court finds against it in coronavirus case

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Shares in South Africa's Santam fell over 4% on Wednesday, a day after a court ruled it was liable to pay a hotel group's coronavirus-related claim that it had previously rejected.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares in South Africa's Santam SNTJ.J fell over 4% on Wednesday, a day after a court ruled it was liable to pay a hotel group's coronavirus-related claim that it had previously rejected.

Like its peers around the world, Santam, South Africa's largest non-life insurer, has been fighting with some clients after it resisted paying claims related to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns on their businesses.

Santam has yet to comment on the court decision. The insurer has argued that lockdowns were not covered under its business interruption policies.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Mfuneko Toyana)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    10 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular