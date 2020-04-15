Shares in S.Africa's Nedbank fall 11% after it withdraws 2020 guidance over COVID-19

Adds Nedbank response, updates numbers

JOHANNESBURG, April 15 (Reuters) - Shares in South Africa's Nedbank NEDJ.Jfell over 11% on Wednesday, a day after it withdrew 2020 financial guidance and put some key targets under review due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decline in the bank's stock, which closed 11.81% lower, compared to an 8% fall in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's banks index .JBANK.

Nedbank however said the drop in its share price was because Wednesday was the cut-off date from which new shareholders will no longer benefit from its last declared dividend, which usually causes a stock to fall by the same amount as the dividend payment.

A Nedbank spokeswoman said that when adjusted for this, Nedbank's stock was only down 5.7% - a better performance than many of its peers.

