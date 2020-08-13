Shares in S.Africa's Absa bank slip after steep profit warning

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Shares in South Africa's Absa ABGJ.J fell over 5% at market open on Thursday, a day after the lender warned its half-year profits could be almost wiped out as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Absa said in a trading statement published after market close on Wednesday that bad loans during the six months to June 30 had quadrupled compared to the same period last year, and profits could plunge by up to 97% as a result.

