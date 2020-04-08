Shares in Russian pipemaker TMK jump as it plans buyback, delisting from LSE

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian steel pipemaker TMK TRMK.MM has decided to delist its global depositary receipts (GDRs) TRMKq.L from the London Stock Exchange amid the market volatility, the company said on Wednesday.

TMK's shares in Moscow and GDRs in London rose by 22% as the company also announced its plan to buy back some of the ordinary shares with a market premium before the delisting. Holders of TMK's GDRs will be able to take part in the buyback if they cancel their GDRs and receive ordinary shares instead.

As part of the buyback of up to 358,826,299 shares, TMK will offer 61 roubles ($0.8) for each ordinary share. Its shares were at 46.7 roubles at the market close on Tuesday.

"The Company's capitalisation continues to face pressure due to various market factors and low liquidity of the Company’s equity securities," TMK said in a statement, explaining its decision to delist from London.

TMK added that it had reduced its international presence and expects to focus on its operations in Russia in the upcoming years.

TMK expects that the dividends it pays in the foreseeable future, if any, will be lower than in the past, the company added.

($1 = 75.3175 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Nick Macfie)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.