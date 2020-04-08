Shares in Russian pipe maker TMK jump as it plans buyback, delisting from LSE

Adds CEO comment, company background

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest steel pipe maker, TMK TRMK.MM, has decided to delist its global depositary receipts (GDRs) TRMKq.L from the London Stock Exchange amid the market volatility, the company said on Wednesday.

TMK's shares in Moscow and GDRs in London rose by 22% as the company also announced its plan to buy back some of the ordinary shares with a market premium before the delisting. Holders of TMK's GDRs will be able to take part in the buyback if they cancel their GDRs and receive ordinary shares instead.

As part of the buyback of up to 358,826,299 shares, TMK will offer 61 roubles ($0.8) for each ordinary share. Its shares were at 46.7 roubles at the market close on Tuesday.

"The Company's capitalisation continues to face pressure due to various market factors and low liquidity of the company's equity securities," TMK said in a statement, explaining its decision to delist from London.

TMK said it was motivated to delist by the reduction of its international presence after the recent sale of its U.S. subsidiary IPSCO Tubulars and the imposition of sanctions against companies operating in the Russian oil and gas industry. The company expects to focus on operations in Russia in the upcoming years, it added.

TMK expects that the dividends it pays in the foreseeable future, if any, will be lower than in the past, the company added.

"In these challenging times we believe the voluntary tender offer provides minority shareholders with the opportunity to exit at a substantial premium over the market quotations," TMK's chief executive, Igor Korytko, was cited as saying in a statement.

"We do not consider our London listing a priority under the circumstances," Korytko was cited as saying.

The delisting may take place in July, a company representative said.

TMK has a free float of 34.8%, of which 29% is listed as GDRs in London. The company's majority owner is Dmitry Pumpyansky, who holds 65.1%.

($1 = 75.3175 roubles)

