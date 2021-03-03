Shares in Poland's Mabion surge on Novavax vaccine programme deal

By 0920 GMT shares in Mabion were up 42.2% at 44.5 zlotys, valuing the company at around 611 million zlotys ($162.79 million).

Mabion was established in 2007 by four Polish pharmaceutical companies - Celon Pharma, Polfarmex, IBSS Krakow and Genexo.

Poland, with a population of around 38 million, has up to date inoculated over 3 million people, mostly with vaccines by Pfeizer PFE.N, Moderna and AstraZeneca AZN.L. Like in other EU countries, the programme has been hampered by delays in deliveries.

($1 = 3.7533 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.