Shares in Poland's Mabion surge on Novavax vaccine programme deal

Agnieszka Barteczko Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares in Mabion, a Polish biotechnology company, jumped by over 60% on Wednesday morning after it announced a framework cooperation deal with U.S. vaccine developer Novavax on COVID-19 vaccination technology.

By 0920 GMT shares in Mabion were up 42.2% at 44.5 zlotys, valuing the company at around 611 million zlotys ($162.79 million).

Mabion was established in 2007 by four Polish pharmaceutical companies - Celon Pharma, Polfarmex, IBSS Krakow and Genexo.

Poland, with a population of around 38 million, has up to date inoculated over 3 million people, mostly with vaccines by Pfeizer PFE.N, Moderna and AstraZeneca AZN.L. Like in other EU countries, the programme has been hampered by delays in deliveries.

($1 = 3.7533 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)



