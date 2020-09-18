US Markets
Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report

Shares in German blue-chip company Covestro rose by 9.9% in early trade on Friday after Bloomberg reported private equity firm Apollo Global Management was exploring a takeover of the plastics maker.

The talks are at an early stage and there is no certainty they will result in a deal, the report said.

"Apollo has broad experience in the plastics industry with a prior investment in LyondellBasell and unsuccessful aim to takeover RPC Group Plc, so story seems very likely," a local trader said.

Apollo and Covestro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

