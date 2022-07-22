Shares in Opdenergy up 0.8% in debut on Madrid Stock Exchange

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish renewable company Opdenergy OPDE.MC rose 0.8% on Friday on the company's market debut, in the first listing on the Madrid Stock Exchange this year.

Opdenergy had priced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) at 4.75 euros per share, giving the company a valuation of 703 million euros ($716.29 million), taking into account a total of 148.033 million ordinary shares.

At 12.16 GMT, shares in Opdenergy were rising 0.8% at 4.79 euros to a market capitalization of 707.6 million euros ($720.90 million).

($1 = 0.9815 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Inti Landauro)

