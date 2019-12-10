Shares in Oi, Telefonica Brasil slide after firms cited in corruption probe

BRASILIA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian telecoms Oi OIBR4.SA and Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA fell sharply in early trade on Tuesday, dragging the sector lower, after they were cited in the latest phase of the country's sweeping Car Wash corruption probe.

Oi's preferred shares fell as much as 4.8% to 1.18 reais and preferred shares in Telefonica Brasil, which operates under the Vivo brand in Brazil, fell as much as 2.8% to 55.32 reais. Shares in Tim Participacoes TIMP3.SA, which was not cited, fell 1.5%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.