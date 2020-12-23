Shares in Nigeria's Access Bank sold in $22 mln one-off deal

ABUJA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Some 1.03 billion shares of Nigeria's Access Bank ACCESS.LG were sold at 8.10 naira each on Wednesday in a one-off stock market deal valued at 8.34 billion naira ($22 million), traders said.

Traders said the deal was negotiated by Chapel Hill Denham Securities.

Access Bank's shares traded at 8.55 naira by market close.

Access acquired rival Diamond Bank in 2019 to become Nigeria's biggest lender.

Nigeria's all share index .NGSEINDEX rose 2.4% on Wednesday to 38,803.74 points, a fresh two-and-half year high.

($1 = 380.70 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.