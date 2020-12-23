World Markets

Shares in Nigeria's Access Bank sold in $22 mln one-off deal

Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Some 1.03 billion shares of Nigeria's Access Bank ACCESS.LG were sold at 8.10 naira each on Wednesday in a one-off stock market deal valued at 8.34 billion naira ($22 million), traders said.

Traders said the deal was negotiated by Chapel Hill Denham Securities.

Access Bank's shares traded at 8.55 naira by market close.

Access acquired rival Diamond Bank in 2019 to become Nigeria's biggest lender.

Nigeria's all share index .NGSEINDEX rose 2.4% on Wednesday to 38,803.74 points, a fresh two-and-half year high.

($1 = 380.70 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

