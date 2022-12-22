Shares in Monte dei Paschi rise above stock sale's price

December 22, 2022 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Giancarlo Navach for Reuters

By 0942 GMT shares in Monte dei Paschi gained 3.5% at 2.04 euros each.

A Milan-based trader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the banking sector as a whole was well positioned going into 2023 and Monte dei Paschi in particular was a stock that "had come out of the woods" and had room to rise further to 2.2-2.3 euros.

