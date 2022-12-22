Shares in Monte dei Paschi rise above stock sale's price

By 0942 GMT shares in Monte dei Paschi gained 3.5% at 2.04 euros each.

A Milan-based trader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the banking sector as a whole was well positioned going into 2023 and Monte dei Paschi in particular was a stock that "had come out of the woods" and had room to rise further to 2.2-2.3 euros.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Alvise Armellini)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.